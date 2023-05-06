Electric Blue: A Tale from the Reef at Lexington Children's Theatre

We’re learning about the wild and wonderful creatures who live in the ocean, and YOU are invited to be part of the adventure! There are new friends to make and places to explore all along the reef. Join us beneath the waves in this interactive and imaginative show that’s perfect for ages 2-5! 

Devised by Rhonda Bell, Jeremy Kisling, and the LCT Education Department  

Best enjoyed by ages 2-5 

Location: The LCT Learning Stage 

Length of Show: Approximately 30 minutes long.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

