Elf on the Shelf Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie
to
Lexington Tea & Brie 219 N Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Once Upon a Fairytale
Elf on the Shelf Afternoon Tea
Join us for a festive Afternoon Tea with Elf on the Shelf at Lexington Tea and Brie, filled with holiday cheer, stories, sweet treats, & Afternoon Tea!
🗓 Sunday, December 14th ⏰ 3:30pm - 5:00pm 💵 Price: $45 per person
📖 Storytime with Elf on the Shelf
🎨 Fun coloring activity for the kiddos
🍪 Take-home complimentary cookies for Santa
🦌 A bag of reindeer food to help guide Rudolf
🍫 Sip on hot cocoa or tea to keep you warm and cozy!
☕ All while indulging in our full Afternoon Tea experience, of course!
For more information call 8593034337 or visit lexingtonteaandbrie.com