Elf on the Shelf Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie

Once Upon a Fairytale Elf on the Shelf Afternoon Tea

Join us for a festive Afternoon Tea with Elf on the Shelf at Lexington Tea and Brie, filled with holiday cheer, stories, sweet treats, & Afternoon Tea!

🗓 Sunday, December 14th ⏰ 3:30pm - 5:00pm 💵 Price: $45 per person

📖 Storytime with Elf on the Shelf

🎨 Fun coloring activity for the kiddos

🍪 Take-home complimentary cookies for Santa

🦌 A bag of reindeer food to help guide Rudolf

🍫 Sip on hot cocoa or tea to keep you warm and cozy!

☕ All while indulging in our full Afternoon Tea experience, of course!

For more information call 8593034337 or visit lexingtonteaandbrie.com