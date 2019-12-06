Elfapalooza at The Galt House Hotel

Each Friday and Saturday in December before Christmas, children and their families are invited to experience the magic of Santa Claus at the Galt House. Santa and his elves will arrive each evening at 5 p.m. by the fireplace in front of Jockey Silks and Walker’s Exchange and will be available for photos throughout the evening. Elf School, featuring train rides, Christmas crafts, cookies and milk and other holiday treats, and more will take place in third-floor meeting space in West Tower from 5 to 7 p.m., and a holiday movie will be screened beginning at 7 p.m. Adult beverages will be available for purchase in Jockey Silks. Admission is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped children’s toy. Photos with Santa are $25.

For more information call (502) 589-5200 or visit galthouse.com