Elk Creek Music Festival

Join us at the Amphitheater for a stellar night of music & wine!Elk Creek Music Festival5:30-11pm Saturday September 3rd, 2022Gates open at 5 pm

The Down Town County Band will play from 5-5:30, and in between sets.

Ashley Renae 5:30-6:30pm

The Hazlett Brothers Band 6:45-7:45pm

County Line Country 8-9pm

The Habit 9:15-11pm

Cowboy's BBQ and Buffalo's Best Food Trucks will be set up at the amphitheater to serve delicious food during the show.

Bring a lawn chair with you! Coolers will not be permitted.

About Elk Creek:

Nestled among the rolling hills of Kentucky, we established Elk Creek Vineyards in 2003, believing that the only way to make great wines is to intimately know what grows best on Kentucky soil, hand-select the finest grapes at harvest and limit production.

Our winery is a spectacular place for tastings, winemaking tours, weddings, concerts, and special events. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle of beer and savor items from our cafe. Check out our art gallery featuring local artists. Relax next to our three-story stone hearth and enjoy true Southern hospitality.

For more information call (502) 484-5319 or visit elkcreekvineyards.com