Elkhorn Creek and Paul Sawyier

Speaker: Dr. Richard Taylor

Join us for a discussion of the Kentucky landscape that inspired artist Paul Sawyier! Dr. Richard Taylor, former Poet Laureate of Kentucky, will explore the history of the Elkhorn Valley, including its impact on Sawyier and other notable residents. Stay after the presentation to view our newly installed exhibit of Sawyier paintings! Copies of Dr. Taylor’s book, Elkhorn: Evolution of a Kentucky Landscape will be available for sale and signing following the presentation.

Cost: $8.00. Free for KHS Members! Payment will be taken the day of at the front desk of the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History. Dessert and coffee will be served. Reservations not required unless ordering a boxed lunch.

Price includes museum admission so feel free to explore our exhibits the rest of the day!

Participants are welcome to bring a lunch if desired or may order a boxed lunch for an additional $10.00. Boxed lunch orders and payment must be received by Friday, Feb. 28. Lunch orders canceled after 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 will not be refunded. To order call 502-782-8070 or emailing KHSeducation@ky.gov.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov