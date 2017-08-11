Elvis Has Left the Building at Pioneer Playhouse

2017 Schedule for Pioneer Playhouse

August 8 – August 19

Elvis Has Left the Building by V. Cate and Duke Ernsberger

It’s December 20, 1970, and Elvis Presley has disappeared, leaving his wily manager, “The Colonel,” in a bind. “The Colonel” must find the perfect Elvis impersonator or get his goose cooked by a Las Vegas heavy. From the Dracula Bites duo, a hilarious homage to “the King” that will have you “all shook up” with laughter. Rated PG

August 24, 25, 26

Special Comedy Weekend

Jimmie Walker returns to Danville!

Don’t miss a chance to see this “DYN-O-MITE” comic icon live and in person! Three nights only!

Showtime: 8:30pm (EDT)

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday

June 9 – Aug. 19

Every two weeks, a different show!

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.