Elvis Has Left the Building at Pioneer Playhouse

to Google Calendar - Elvis Has Left the Building at Pioneer Playhouse - 2017-08-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvis Has Left the Building at Pioneer Playhouse - 2017-08-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvis Has Left the Building at Pioneer Playhouse - 2017-08-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Elvis Has Left the Building at Pioneer Playhouse - 2017-08-18 19:00:00

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

2017 Schedule for Pioneer Playhouse

August 8 – August 19

Elvis Has Left the Building by V. Cate and Duke Ernsberger

It’s December 20, 1970, and Elvis Presley has disappeared, leaving his wily manager, “The Colonel,” in a bind. “The Colonel” must find the perfect Elvis impersonator or get his goose cooked by a Las Vegas heavy. From the Dracula Bites duo, a hilarious homage to “the King” that will have you “all shook up” with laughter. Rated PG

August 24, 25, 26

Special Comedy Weekend

Jimmie Walker returns to Danville!

Don’t miss a chance to see this “DYN-O-MITE” comic icon live and in person! Three nights only!

Showtime: 8:30pm (EDT)

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday  

June 9 – Aug. 19

Every two weeks, a different show!

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.

Info
Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Food & Drink
859-236-2747
to Google Calendar - Elvis Has Left the Building at Pioneer Playhouse - 2017-08-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvis Has Left the Building at Pioneer Playhouse - 2017-08-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvis Has Left the Building at Pioneer Playhouse - 2017-08-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Elvis Has Left the Building at Pioneer Playhouse - 2017-08-18 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

August 8, 2017

Wednesday

August 9, 2017

Thursday

August 10, 2017

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™