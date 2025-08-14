Elvis Presley and his Rockabilly Queen at Pioneer Playhouse

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Good Rockin’ Tonight!Elvis Presley and his Rockabilly Queen, Wanda Jackson!Join us for a night of celebrating Elvis and the vibrant music he made with the undisputed Queen of Rockabilly, Wanda Jackson! Two Elvises! One Wanda! Full live band!Earlier start time! 8:00 pm!!Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday 

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.

859-236-2747
