Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular at Kentucky Center for the Arts

Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Birthday Edition is an Era-by-Era tribute concert celebrating the music and magic of Elvis Presley. The concert begins with the early rock-a-billy, the military years, the movie years, the ’68 comeback special in black leather and the show closes with the Las Vegas concert years.

STARRING:

SHAWN KLUSH - Shawn was named the first ever Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist by Elvis Presley Enterprises and was named the World’s Greatest Elvis by the BBC1 in London. Shawn brings all the Electrifying magic of Elvis to the stage. Shawn is “The Closest Thing to the King in Concert.”

CODY RAY SLAUGHTER - The new “Prince of Rock N Roll” Elvis Presley Enterprises has named Cody the 2011 “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.” As America’s young & sexy heartthrob, Cody exudes the Elvis Charisma in black leather.

RYAN PELTON - Back by Popular demand Ryan Pelton fresh from his debut role as Blake Rayne in the movie “The Identical.”

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org