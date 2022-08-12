Elvis and Patsy Cline Together Under the Stars!
Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Tribute artists Barry Lockard and Nathalie Berry bring the music of Elvis and Patsy Cline to vibrant life on our historic stage!
For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink