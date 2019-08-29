Emergency Preparedness 101

Emergency Preparedness 101

Aug 29, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Led by meteorologist Beau Dodson

Learn tips from local meteorologist Beau Dodson in being prepared in the event of severe weather, flooding, or possible earthquakes. He'll cover the emergency equipment your family should have on-hand, how to spot hazardous weather conditions, and how to utilize social media and other online resources for safety.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net