Emerging Artist Student Show at Morehead State University

The Emerging Arts Leaders of Eastern Kentucky (EALEK), an MSU student organization within the Department of Art and Design, is sponsoring the student juried exhibit, "Emerging Artist Student Show," which opens Nov. 7 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kentucky Folk Art Center (KFAC).

At 5:30 p.m. Dr. Julia Finch, MSU art history professor, will hold a juror’s talk. Following the talk, Finch will award two prizes for honorable mention and a best in show prize to students whose works are featured in the exhibit. Refreshments will be served, and many of the pieces in the exhibit will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds going to KFAC. The exhibit ends Nov. 26.

Finch juried 18 student works into the exhibit from a pool of MSU graduate and undergraduate submissions.

For more information call (606) 783-2766 visit moreheadstate.edu/art