Emerging Artist Student Show at Morehead State University

to Google Calendar - Emerging Artist Student Show at Morehead State University - 2018-11-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emerging Artist Student Show at Morehead State University - 2018-11-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emerging Artist Student Show at Morehead State University - 2018-11-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Emerging Artist Student Show at Morehead State University - 2018-11-07 17:00:00

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Emerging Artist Student Show at Morehead State University

The Emerging Arts Leaders of Eastern Kentucky (EALEK), an MSU student organization within the Department of Art and Design, is sponsoring the student juried exhibit, "Emerging Artist Student Show," which opens Nov. 7 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kentucky Folk Art Center (KFAC).

At 5:30 p.m. Dr. Julia Finch, MSU art history professor, will hold a juror’s talk. Following the talk, Finch will award two prizes for honorable mention and a best in show prize to students whose works are featured in the exhibit. Refreshments will be served, and many of the pieces in the exhibit will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds going to KFAC. The exhibit ends Nov. 26.

Finch juried 18 student works into the exhibit from a pool of MSU graduate and undergraduate submissions. 

For more information call (606) 783-2766 visit moreheadstate.edu/art

Info
Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351 View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Emerging Artist Student Show at Morehead State University - 2018-11-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emerging Artist Student Show at Morehead State University - 2018-11-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emerging Artist Student Show at Morehead State University - 2018-11-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Emerging Artist Student Show at Morehead State University - 2018-11-07 17:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

November 3, 2018

Sunday

November 4, 2018

Monday

November 5, 2018

Tuesday

November 6, 2018

Wednesday

November 7, 2018

Thursday

November 8, 2018

Friday

November 9, 2018

Submit Yours