Emilie Strong Smith Chamber Music Concert Series

he Woods So Wild: Music for Renaissance violin, virginal and Viola de Spala

Sunday, March 22, 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

The Woods so Wild is a duo based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and features Kenneth Kusiak virginal and William Bauer renaissance violin. They focus on music from Shakespeare's time. "Will Yow Walke the Woods soe Wylde" is a piece of virginal music from the Tudor era, popularly believed to have been a favorite of Henry VIII.

Locust Grove’s Emilie Strong Smith Chamber Music Series offers concertgoers a unique opportunity. Patrons delight in music that the Clarks and Croghans would have heard in the room where they most likely would have enjoyed it — the second-floor Great Parlor of the historic house.

Refreshments at 5:00 p.m.; concert in Locust Grove’s Great Parlor begins at 5:30 p.m. Individual concerts are $20 each. Pre-paid reservations are required--please call (502) 897-9845.

Season subscriptions may be purchased by calling Locust Grove at (502) 897-9845. Categories are Patron, $200; Supporter, $100; and Subscriber, $70.

For more information call (502) 897-9845 or visit locustgrove.org