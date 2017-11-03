Emmylou Harris at the Paramount

to Google Calendar - Emmylou Harris at the Paramount - 2017-11-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emmylou Harris at the Paramount - 2017-11-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emmylou Harris at the Paramount - 2017-11-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Emmylou Harris at the Paramount - 2017-11-03 19:00:00

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Emmylou Harris at the Paramount

Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008, Harris has long been a blender of genres. She is a 12-time Grammy Award winner and is touring off of her latest album, "Hard Bargain," her third Nonesuch disc. She has worked with a who's-who in music including Gram Parsons, Bob Dylan, John Denver, Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton, Don Williams, Roy Orbison, the Band, Patty Griffin, Mark Knopfler, Albert Lee, Delbert McClinton, Guy Clark, Willie Nelson, Bright Eyes, Rodney Crowell, John Prine, Neil Young, Steve Earle, Garrison Keillor and Ryan Adams.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Info

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Emmylou Harris at the Paramount - 2017-11-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emmylou Harris at the Paramount - 2017-11-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emmylou Harris at the Paramount - 2017-11-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Emmylou Harris at the Paramount - 2017-11-03 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

May 26, 2017

Saturday

May 27, 2017

Sunday

May 28, 2017

Monday

May 29, 2017

Tuesday

May 30, 2017

Wednesday

May 31, 2017

Thursday

June 1, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™