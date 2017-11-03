Emmylou Harris at the Paramount

Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008, Harris has long been a blender of genres. She is a 12-time Grammy Award winner and is touring off of her latest album, "Hard Bargain," her third Nonesuch disc. She has worked with a who's-who in music including Gram Parsons, Bob Dylan, John Denver, Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton, Don Williams, Roy Orbison, the Band, Patty Griffin, Mark Knopfler, Albert Lee, Delbert McClinton, Guy Clark, Willie Nelson, Bright Eyes, Rodney Crowell, John Prine, Neil Young, Steve Earle, Garrison Keillor and Ryan Adams.

