Emo Night at Howl at the Moon

Get ready to scream your heart out with your favorite sad songs, cheap drinks, and all the feels you forgot you had!

Reset your Myspace password and text your top 8 to join us for our bi-annual Emo Night on August 15th. We’re kicking off the end of summer with our digital point and shoot camera, drunk texting our moms it wasn’t a phase and two stepping to all the classic and new emo hits!

📅 Friday, August 15th 2025

🕒 Doors at 7 PM | Live music starts at 7:30 PM and goes nonstop until close

📍 Howl at the Moon Louisville

🍹Featured Drinks: Corona, Suncruiser, White Tea Shot, F*ck It Bucket (12oz/32oz/86oz)

Enter to win a party for you and your friends!

Subject to a cover fee at the door. RSVP does not guarantee entry or include cover charge.

This is a 21+ event.

For more information call 312-644-2262 or visit eventvesta.com/events/112572/t/tickets