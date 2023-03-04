Empire Wild in Concert at Glema Mahr

× Expand Empire Wild Empire Wild

Empire Wild is a genre-bending, crossover trio founded by Ken Kubota, Brandon Ilaw, and Mitch Lyon. Ken and Mitch bring all the cello has to offer – bowed, plucked, chopped and more. Brandon can be found singing and playing anything he can get his hands on – often a cajon, sometimes a guitar or piano, maybe some ankle bells. All classically trained, the three musicians met at Juilliard and formed Empire Wild as a vehicle for their love of musical exploration, fusing the sounds of pop, folk, Broadway and more into their songwriting and composition.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org