Enchanted April at Woodford Theatre

Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky

Enchanted April at Woodford Theatre

When two frustrated London housewives decide to rent a villa in Italy for a holiday away from their bleak marriages, they recruit two very different English women to share the cost and the experience. There, among the wisteria blossoms and Mediterranean sunshine, all four bloom again – rediscovering themselves in ways that they – and we – could never have expected. 

ENCHANTED APRIL

by Matthew Barber, adapted from Elizabeth von Arnim’s 1922 novel, THE ENCHANTED APRIL

February 2-4    |    February 9-11    |    February 15-18

$22 Adults  |  $15 Students

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm | Sundays at 2pm |

NEW! Thursday performances before the last weekend only 7:30 pm

For more information visit woodfordtheatre.com

859.873.0648
