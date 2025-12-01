Endgame by Samuel Beckett at Bunbury Theatre
Bunbury Theatre Company 604 S. Third St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Endgame by Samuel Beckett at Bunbury Theatre
Visit website for show days and times.
Show Dates
January 30- February 2
February 5-8
February 13-15
An absurdist, tragicomic one-act play.
A blind, paralyzed, domineering elderly man, his geriatric parents, and his servile companion in an abandoned house in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, who await an unspecified "end".
For more information contact Bunbury Theatre at 502.585.5306, email bunburytheatre@gmail.com or visit bunburytheatre.org/.