Endgame by Samuel Beckett at Bunbury Theatre

Bunbury Theatre Company 604 S. Third St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Show Dates

January 30- February 2

February 5-8

February 13-15

An absurdist, tragicomic one-act play.

A blind, paralyzed, domineering elderly man, his geriatric parents, and his servile companion in an abandoned house in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, who await an unspecified "end".

For more information contact Bunbury Theatre at 502.585.5306, email bunburytheatre@gmail.com or visit bunburytheatre.org/

502.585.5306
