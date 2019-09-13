× Expand https://ursulinesmsj.org/ Listening and Leading with Purpose, Meaning and Joy

Engaged Leadership Conference

Are you seeking more meaningful connections with your coworkers?

Do you want a better understanding of what is most genuine and important to you and how to express that in your life?

Are you becoming more concerned about your way of being in the world, rather than the positions you hold, or attention you get because of them?

Join us September 13th-14th to strengthen your capacity to listen within to what is most meaningful and important in your life and engage others in genuine, meaningful conversation.

The Engaged Leadership Retreat begins Friday, September 13, at 5:30 p.m and ends Saturday September 14, at 4 p.m

Resident: $130

Includes: retreat, materials, meals, snacks, social, and overnight accommodations.

Commuter: $70

Includes: retreat, materials, meals, snacks, and social.

Retreat Director: Dr. Diane Millis, Ph.D.

Author, speaker, retreat leader and teacher who blends her studies in communication and theology to offer new insights and practices for those who desire to connect their heart with their work. Her recent publications highlight her commitment to developing dialogue and deep listening in a wide array of sectors. She currently teaches at United Theological Seminary of Twin Cities (Minneapolis-Saint Paul) in Minnesota.

For more information call (270) 229-0200 Ext. 801 or visit ursulinesmsj.org