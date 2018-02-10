English Grill Hosts Five-Course Spanish Wine Dinner

The English Grill at downtown Louisville’s historic Brown Hotel will highlight wines from Spain’s renowned Castilla-La Mancha region known for its red wine blends, Thursday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. The five-course menu, prepared by chef de cuisine Dustin Willett, will showcase the season’s finest ingredients paired with expertly-selected Marqués de Griñón wines. Cost for the dinner and wine pairings is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The four-star English Grill was just named most romantic restaurant in Kentucky by Food & Wine magazine, and recognized for its extensive wine selection.

Marqués de Griñón wines are produced in the Dominio de Valdepusa vineyard at one of the highest elevations in Spain with a top layer of soil that is almost pure limestone. The family-owned winery credits the terroir’s rich soil with helping give its grapes their complexity.

The Marqués de Griñón wine dinner menu includes:

Welcome Wine

Juvé & Camps Essential Xarello Brut

First Course

Grilled octopus with olive oil, poached fingerling potatoes, parsley purée and Bourbon Barrel smoked barbecue drizzle

2015 “El Rincon” Garnacha Tintorera, Marqués de Griñón

Second Course

Roasted venison loin with cauliflower purée, local mushrooms, chervil, garlic, crostini and Syrah reduction

2013 “El Rincon” Syrah, Marqués de Griñón

Third Course

Spanish-style potato and chorizo soup with paprika and thyme

2012 Caliza Dominio de Valdepusa, Marqués de Griñón

Fourth Course

Braised pork shank with chickpea ragout, jamón serrano and herb salad

2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, Marqués de Griñón

Fifth Course

Spanish cheese trio with Manchego, Garrotxa and Queso de Valdeon

For more information or to make a reservation call 502-583-1234 or visit brownhotel.com