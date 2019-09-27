Enid Trolley Tour of Louisville

8 am - 4 pm on 9/27 and 9/28

October 2019 marks the 150th birthday of Louisville-born and nationally-renowned sculptor Enid Yandell (1869-1934), known for the statue of Pan and Hogan’s Fountain and Louisville’s Daniel Boone statue. The cultural cornerstones of Louisville are joining forces to honor the life and work of Yandell, and her enduring legacy in the community.

This fall, the Filson will offer a one-day tour focusing on Louisville sites that relate to the life and work of Enid Yandell. Participants will travel by trolley with tour guide Steve Wiser and will highlight Enid exhibits and sculptures in both public and private collections around Louisville. Sites include: five sculptures in private collections, some of her public pieces in Louisville, visiting her grave at Cave Hill Cemetery, and viewing both the Filson's and the Speed's exhibits of Enid's life and art. The tour will also feature a live demonstration at the Falls Foundry. Lunch at Wiltshire Pantry is included.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org