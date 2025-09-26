Enigma Exhibit at Hockensmith Fine Arts Editions

Hockensmith's Fine Art Editions in Lexington presents "Enigma," a two-person exhibition showcasing Gayle Cerlan and Jacque Parsley. The artist reception will be held Friday, September 26th, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM on 190 Jefferson St. with wine and cheese and evening celebrations! Exhibition runs through October 31st.

Fine Art Edition is located at 190 Jefferson St. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM or by appointment.

For more information call 732 647 6577 or visit finearteditions.net