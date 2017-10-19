Entrepreneurship 101 at the McCracken County Public Library

Oct 19th 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

2nd Floor Meeting Room

Led by Ed & Meagan Musselman

Two local entrepreneurs Ed & Meagan Musselman will discuss the realities of starting businesses. Topics to be discussed include identifying needs and solving them through business creation, ideas on securing capital and financing for your business, the importance of networking and collaboration, when to leave your "day job", and experiences on juggling entrepreneurism and a family.

Edward and Meagan Musselman are both Murray State University graduates and Paducah residents. They have restored The Coke Plant, helping to bring many new businesses to midtown. They own Dry Ground Brewing Company and Mellow Mushroom. They were named Entrepreneur of the Year in 2013 from the Paducah-McCracken County Chamber of Commerce and were both named Young Leader of Western Kentucky in 2016 from the Paducah Sun.

