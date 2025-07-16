Equal Temperament Exhibit at Kentucky Museum

Equal Temperament highlights the breadth of modern metalworking in a juried art show, accompanied by interpretive programs to showcase metal’s links with other artistic and historical forms. The show invited entries from artists who are 18 years of age or older and living in the United States, whose work is inspired by or includes metalwork or forging and fits within a USPS Flat Rate Shipping Box. It is produced in collaboration with the Society for Inclusive Blacksmiths, WKU Department of Art & Design, and WKU Department of Music.

For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/