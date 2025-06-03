Equine Expressions at Gallery 104

to

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Equine Expressions at Gallery 104

June 3rd – 28th

A competitive art show showcasing all mediums that interpret the equine community in an artistic way. Hosted by the Arts Association of Oldham County and exhibited at Gallery 104 in La Grange.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Equine Expressions at Gallery 104 - 2025-06-03 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Equine Expressions at Gallery 104 - 2025-06-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Equine Expressions at Gallery 104 - 2025-06-03 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Equine Expressions at Gallery 104 - 2025-06-03 10:00:00 ical