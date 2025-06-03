× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Equine Expressions

Equine Expressions at Gallery 104

June 3rd – 28th

A competitive art show showcasing all mediums that interpret the equine community in an artistic way. Hosted by the Arts Association of Oldham County and exhibited at Gallery 104 in La Grange.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/