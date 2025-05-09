Eric Bolander Music at The Grove

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Eric Bolander Music at The Grove

 Lookie here who's coming to The Grove on May 9th! We've got a real treat for y'all with Eric Bolander Music + These A**holes, Branden Martin and special guest Brandy Davis! ✨🎶🌳 7pm CDT / All Ages / Kids 12 & under get in free! / Food Vendors will be on site! 

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com

270-629-4263
