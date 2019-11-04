Escape To Margaritaville at the Carson Center

The Carson Center is pleased to announce the new 2019-2020 Broadway Season at the Carson Center. There will be one performance for all shows. Broadway Series Subscription Renewal Forms will be mailed to current subscribers. New and Renewing Subscribers will be able to purchase online. Subscriptions start at $310.17. For questions, please visit the Carson Center Box Office or call (270) 450-4444. CSI and Baptist Health Paducah are the season sponsors.

Subscriptions for the coming year will include seven productions:

Once On This Island on October 12, 2019;

Escape To Margaritaville on November 4, 2019;

Fiddler On the Roof on December 26, 2019;

The SpongeBob Musical on January 20, 2020;

Waitress on March 19, 2020,

Bandstand on April 20, 2020

Beautiful on June 8, 2020.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all—and stay to find something they never expected. Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffet classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and many more. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org