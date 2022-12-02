× Expand Photo by Connie Springer Sculptor Tom Tsuchiya (in red) talks with visitors at an Essex ArtWalk.

Essex Studios Holiday Art Walk

On December 2 and 3, from 6 to 10 pm, the Essex Studios presents its annual Holiday ArtWalk at 2511 Essex Place, Cincinnati (between Taft and East McMillan).

The Essex Studios, once the Hamilton Tailoring Factory known for producing custom suits and uniforms, was transformed 22 years ago into the site of a diverse local arts scene. Owner Trent Heimann had the foresight to subdivide the building into studio spaces and rent them to visual and performing artists, arts organizations, musicians, and other creatives. The venue was renamed the Essex Studios.

Today there are over 100 artists renting studio spaces at the Essex. Four times a year, on the first Friday and Saturday of designated months, the Essex Studios opens its doors to the public with its lively ArtWalks inviting visitors to tour artists’ studios, mingle with artists over refreshments and conversation, and purchase an art piece or two.

Along with the open studios of several dozen resident artists, visitors will be able to enjoy area guest artists displaying their art in the building’s hallways. Rounding out the event will be live music, the Taqueria los Cunados taco food truck, and a special poetry reading on peace and justice hosted by social activist and founder of SOS Art, Saad Ghosn.

At the ArtWalk, maps and guides will be available to help visitors navigate the 3-story building. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to the building and several other lots.

For more information, call (513) 476-2170 or view the Essex Studios’ Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/essxstudioscincinnati, or the website, http://www.essexstudioscincinnati.com/artwalk.