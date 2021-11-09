Ethan Zohn winner of CBS Survivor at The Capitol
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Ethan Zohn is a humanitarian, inspirational speaker and television host; former professional soccer player; cancer survivor and advocate; winner of the hit reality television show, CBS’s Survivor : Africa ; contestant on season 40 of Survivor: Winners at War , author and inventor; and co-founder of the global non-profit, Grassroot Soccer. He has found purpose through his humanitarian work and
community involvement and believes that a better and healthier world can be achieved through education, advocacy and inspiration.
For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org