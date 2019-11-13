Campbellsville University Jazz Orchestra Concert

Campbellsville University Jazz Orchestra

Campbellsville University Jazz Orchestra will be performing during the university’s chapel service, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Campbellsville University’s Ransdell Chapel located at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, at 10 a.m.

This semester, Campbellsville University Jazz Orchestra will be performing some well-known tunes like “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing if It Ain’t Got That Swing” in some new style. The show will also feature the voice of soul music Otis Redding’s classic, “Hard to Handle.”

Campbellsville University Jazz Orchestra is a group that is completed with sections of rhythm and instrumentations including saxes, trombones, and trumpets.

