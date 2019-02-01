Etta May at the Capitol Arts Center

Google Calendar - Etta May at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Etta May at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Etta May at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Etta May at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-01 19:00:00

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Etta May at the Capitol Arts Center

Winner of the prestigious American Comedy Awards “Comic of the Year,” this Kentucky woman is a comedy icon! Hailed as the “Polyester Princess,” the reigning Queen of Southern Sass delivers a high-powered, take-no-prisoners performance full of truth, irony, humor, and wisdom. This trailer park goddess has appeared on, Oprah, Showtime, CMT, CBS Sunday Morning, ABC, Columbia Pictures, and NBC. She headlines the hugely successful Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour and touts a huge fan base on Sirius XM comedy channels. Etta May is a seasoned performer with national appeal!

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
270-904-1880
Google Calendar - Etta May at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Etta May at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Etta May at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Etta May at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-01 19:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

December 13, 2018

Friday

December 14, 2018

Saturday

December 15, 2018

Sunday

December 16, 2018

Monday

December 17, 2018

Tuesday

December 18, 2018

Wednesday

December 19, 2018

Submit Yours