Etta May at the Capitol Arts Center

Winner of the prestigious American Comedy Awards “Comic of the Year,” this Kentucky woman is a comedy icon! Hailed as the “Polyester Princess,” the reigning Queen of Southern Sass delivers a high-powered, take-no-prisoners performance full of truth, irony, humor, and wisdom. This trailer park goddess has appeared on, Oprah, Showtime, CMT, CBS Sunday Morning, ABC, Columbia Pictures, and NBC. She headlines the hugely successful Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour and touts a huge fan base on Sirius XM comedy channels. Etta May is a seasoned performer with national appeal!

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com