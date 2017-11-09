Eve Theatre Company Presents Our Mother’s Brief Affair

Eve Theatre Company opens its sixth season with Our Mother’s Brief Affair, an unusual family detective story featuring razor sharp wit and extraordinary generational insight. Written by Richard Greenberg, who includes Assembled Parties, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Take Me Out among his credits, opens Thursday, November 2 and runs through Sunday, November 12 at the MeX Theatre in the Kentucky Center for Performing Arts at Sixth and Main Streets.

Our Mother’s Brief Affair introduces Anna who makes a shocking confession to her children as she faces death for the umpteenth time. While her children try to separate fact from fiction and Anna fights for a legacy she can be proud of, the audience is treated to the sweeping, surprising impact of indiscretions both large and small.

Our Mother’s Brief Affair will be performed November 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and November 5 and 12 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission; $19 for seniors, students and groups of ten or more. Tickets are available through the Kentucky Center for the Arts box office, kentuckycenter.org or 502.584.7777

About Eve Theatre Company

Eve Theatre Company is a 501c3 nonprofit performing arts organization based in Louisville, Kentucky. Its mission is to create opportunities for women of all ages to give voice to and develop their talents in any and all aspects of theatre arts. Through performance and production across all genres, Eve explores the human experience from a female perspective and gives birth to a stronger, more vibrant community. Previous productions include: Love, Loss and What I Wore; Motherhood Out Loud; Three Viewings; Always a Bridesmaid; The Oldest Profession; Circle Mirror Transformation; Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks; Calendar Girls; Kin; and the original work, Bourbon Babes of the Bluegrass.

For more information, visit evetheatrecompany.com