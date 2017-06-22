Eve Theatre Company Presents Things My Mother Taught Me

Eve Theatre Company closes its fifth season with Things My Mother Taught Me. The romantic comedy, which takes a generational look at love and relationships, opens Thursday, June 22 and runs through Saturday, July 1 at Kentucky Country Day School’s Scinta Black Box Theater, 4100 Springdale Road.

The play follows a young couple, Olivia and Gabe, as they move into their first apartment together. Starting a new life together becomes increasingly funny for the pair when both sets of parents cram into their tiny Chicago apartment to share life’s lessons on love. Things My Mother Taught Me (TMMTM) is written by Los Angeles-based screenwriter and playwright, Katherine DiSavino. Her plays have been translated into multiple languages and performed around the world, making DiSavino one of top 75 best-selling playwrights published by Samuel French. Critics have called TMMTM “a show with heart and humor” and “a treat to see a play in which three couples love each other and value the things that make their partners special.”

The production is directed by Megan Burnett and features: Gary Crockett, Charlotte Hammett Hubrich, Hannah Hoopingarner, Diane Stretz-Thurmond, David X Thurmond, Miguel Walker and Ian Weber. The play is stage managed by Brandi Hornbuckle, with set design by Gerry Kean, lighting design by Mo Stucker, props design by Ashley Sims, and technical direction by Rudy Keel.

TMMTM will be performed June 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and July 1 at 7:30 p.m. and June 25 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission; $19 for seniors, students and groups of ten or more. . TMMTM is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

###

Eve is pleased to announce its sixth season opener: Our Mother’s Brief Affair is scheduled for November 2-5 and 9-12 at the MeX Theatre at the Kentucky Center for the Arts. Written by Richard Greenberg, who also wrote Asssembled Parties, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Take Me Out, Our Mother’s Brief Affair introduces Anna who makes a shocking confession to her children as she faces death for the umpteenth time. While her children try to separate fact from fiction and Anna fights for a legacy she can be proud of, the audience is treated to the sweeping, surprising impact of indiscretions both large and small.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 502.814.4367 or visit kcdtheater.org