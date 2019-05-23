Eve Theatre Presents "The Pussy Grabber Plays"

Before the 2016 election, 19 brave women came forward to speak about their encounters with Donald Trump. Their courage inspired the Women’s March and the #metoo movement, but their stories have been too easily dismissed, forgotten and reduced to a statistic.

Now, Eve Theatre Company is part of an international effort to make sure these stories are told and will present the regional premiere of The Pussy Grabber Plays for a limited engagement at the Bard’s Town Theatre, May 23- June 1.

The Pussy Grabber Playsis a series of eight 10-minute plays created by some of the most highly acclaimed women writing for theatre today. Based on interviews with seven of the women who have spoken out, the plays offer insight into each woman’s life, her decision to stand up, and the fallout she has faced. Laced with humor, fear, heartbreak and righteous anger, the plays pack a punch as they tell the stories of women who have risked everything to speak truth to power.

The Pussy Grabber Plays will be performed May 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and June 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission; $19 for seniors, students and groups of ten or more.

About Eve Theatre Company

Eve Theatre Company is a 501c3 nonprofit performing arts organization based in Louisville, Kentucky. Its mission is to create opportunities for women of all ages to give voice to and develop their talents in any and all aspects of theatre arts. Through performance and production across all genres, Eve explores the human experience from a female perspective and gives birth to a stronger, more vibrant community. Previous productions include: Love, Loss and What I Wore; Motherhood Out Loud; Three Viewings; Always a Bridesmaid; The Oldest Profession; Circle Mirror Transformation; Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks; Calendar Girls; Kin; and the original work, Bourbon Babes of the Bluegrass.

For more information visit evetheatrecompany.com