Eve Theatre Presents 20thCentury Blues

Eve Theatre Company starts its eighth season with 20thCentury Blues by Obie Award and Susan Smith Backburn Prize winner, Susan Miller. In 20thCentury Blues, four women meet once a year for a ritual photo shoot, chronicling their changing and aging selves as they navigate love, careers, children and the complications of history. But when these private photographs threaten to go public, relationships are tested, forcing the women to confront who they are and how they will deal with whatever lies ahead.

20thCentury Blues will be performed October 24, 25, 26, 28 and November 1, 2 at 7:30 p.m. and October 27 and November 3 at 2:30 p.m. The Monday, October 28thperformance has been added as a special Industry Night for members of the Louisville theatrical community. Tickets are $22 for general admission; $19 for seniors, students and groups of ten or more. Tickets are available through the Kentucky Center for the Arts box office, kentuckycenter.org or (502) 584-7777. 20thCentury Blues is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc.

About Eve Theatre Company

Eve Theatre Company is a 501c3 nonprofit performing arts organization based in Louisville, Kentucky. Its mission is to create opportunities for women of all ages to give voice to and develop their talents in any and all aspects of theatre arts. Through performance and production across all genres, Eve explores the human experience from a female perspective and gives birth to a stronger, more vibrant community. Previous productions include: Love, Loss and What I Wore; Motherhood Out Loud; Three Viewings; Always a Bridesmaid; The Oldest Profession; Circle Mirror Transformation; Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks; Calendar Girls; Kin; and the original work, Bourbon Babes of the Bluegrass.

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit evetheatrecompany.com