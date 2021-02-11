VIRTUAL ---Eve Theatre Presents What Do We Need To Talk About?

Eve Theatre Presents What Do We Need To Talk About?

Eve Theatre is again teaming up with the Fledgling Theatre, NY, to present the first original internet play, What Do We Need To Talk About?, by Richard Nelson, one in a series of plays about the Apple family where they share ideas, idiosyncrasies and incidentals on a wide range of current topics and trends. Introduced in 2010, the Apple siblings typically sit around a dining room table to reconnect through conversation. This current iteration finds them on Zoom dealing with technology, quarantine and questions about what the future holds.

The Eve/Fledgling production of What Do We Need To Talk About? is directed by Scout Larken and features Kim Butterweck, Rose Wilson, Phil Lynch, Susan McNeese Lynch and Matthew Dalton Lynch. Brandi Hornbuckle is Production Stage Manager. This is Eve and Fledgling’s second collaboration after producing Mrs. Cage by Nancy Barr last fall.

What Do We Need To Talk About? will be video streamed through www.showtix4u.com on February 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21. Tickets are $20 and the play is available for viewing for 48 hours after purchase. For more information and tickets, go to www.evetheatrecompany.com. What Do We Need To Talk About? is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing, Inc.

About Eve Theatre Company

Eve Theatre Company is a 501c3 nonprofit performing arts organization based in Louisville, Kentucky. Its mission is to create opportunities for women of all ages to give voice to and develop their talents in any and all aspects of theatre arts. Through performance and production across all genres, Eve explores the human experience from a female perspective and gives birth to a stronger, more vibrant community. Previous productions include: Love, Loss and What I Wore; Motherhood Out Loud; Three Viewings; Always a Bridesmaid; The Oldest Profession; Circle Mirror Transformation; Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks; Calendar Girls; Kin; and the original work, Bourbon Babes of the Bluegrass.

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit evetheatrecompany.com