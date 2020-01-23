Evelyn in Purgatory at Market House Theatre

When a complaint is filed against one of the 70,000 educators in New York City's public schools, the teacher is sent to join others in the Reassignment Center, one of a series of empty offices in the Department of Education Building. There, they wait for their cases to be reviewed, which usually takes months . . . and sometimes over a year. A failing student’s claim of improper behavior lands Evelyn Reid in "the rubber room," where she encounters a group of teachers, some guilty, some not, who have long since lost any hope of returning to the classroom. Over the course of the school year, these colleagues form an unlikely alliance, reminding each other of forgotten passions and emerging to face life outside in unexpected new directions. A smart comedy that will have you laughing, then moved to tears. It’s The Breakfast Club for teachers!

A- contains some mature subject matter

L- contains some coarse language

