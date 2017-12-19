Evening Christmas Tea Tuesday at Waveland

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Kentucky 40514

Evening Christmas Tea Tuesday at Waveland

Evening Christmas tea is served at 6:30 p.m. with the same delicious tea and food offered at our low tea.  Both are served by period dressed interpreters on fine china. Once you are finished with the tea, enjoy a tour of the Waveland Mansion. A unique one-of-a-kind Christmas experience! Reservations are required. Tickets are $30 per person.  A credit card is needed to secure your reservation.  Any changes will need to be made by the Friday before your scheduled event. Gluten free options available. Must be requested at time of registration..

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Kentucky 40514 View Map
859-272-3611
