Evening Upstairs The Music of John Prine – with Lew Jetton

The Popular Evenings Upstairs Series Returns in September with an exciting music event

Jetton, Blues and Americana Singer Songwriter will present a tribute to John Prine, the artist Rolling Stone magazine called the Mark Twain of American songwriting. A four-time Grammy winner, Prine set the standard for American roots music with his 50-year songwriting career, combining his literary genius with a folksy affection for the working class. Along the way, he won numerous other awards for his songwriting and is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Jetton’s tribute includes the first three songs Prine ever sang onstage, all the way to the last song he ever wrote, “I Remember Everything.”

Lew Jetton is a Western Kentucky based singer-songwriter, best known for Blues and Americana. A multi “Pick to Click” on SiriusXM Radio’s Bluesville Channel, Jetton’s songs have reached the Top 10 of the Roots Music Report’s charts and have been played on radio stations around the world.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net