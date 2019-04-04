Evening Upstairs: Adolph Rupp and the Rise of College Basketball

Led by James Duane Bolin, Professor Emeritus of History, Murray State University.

At the end of his illustrious coaching career University of Kentucky basketball coach, Adolph Rupp retired as the winningest coach in college basketball. He changed sports in America, but the fame and fortune that he found in the Bluegrass also changed him.

2nd Floor meeting room

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net