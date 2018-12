Barn Dances and Jamborees Across Kentucky

With J. D. Wilkes, author and musician.

Co-sponsored by Kentucky Humanities.

Wilkes discusses the history of the traditional "barn dance" and other musical get-togethers of Kentucky's past and present. The presentation will feature photographs as well as Wilkes' own performances of Kentucky tunes on banjo and harmonica.

2nd Floor meeting room

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net