Evening Upstairs: Front Porches, Kentucky, and Your Hometown

Led by Michael Johnathan, Kentucky writer and musician.

Co-sponsored by Kentucky Humanities.

Once upon a time, the front porch was the great pulpit, the community stage for families and hometowns. These days, they don't even build front porches on homes anymore.

2nd Floor meeting room

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net