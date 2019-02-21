Evening Upstairs: Lincoln, Race, and Emancipation

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Evening Upstairs: Lincoln, Race, and Emancipation 

Led by Dr. James Humphreys, Professor of History, Murray State University.

To many Americans, Abraham Lincoln was the "great emancipator," a messianic figure, whose loathing of slavery drove him to employ his power as a president to dismantle the institution during the Civil War.  Actually the truth behind the stereotypical image of Lincoln is more complex.

 2nd Floor meeting room

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
