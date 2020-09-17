Evenings Upstairs - Forgotten Distilleries: An Introduction to Bourbon Archaeology

to Google Calendar - Evenings Upstairs - Forgotten Distilleries: An Introduction to Bourbon Archaeology - 2020-09-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Evenings Upstairs - Forgotten Distilleries: An Introduction to Bourbon Archaeology - 2020-09-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Evenings Upstairs - Forgotten Distilleries: An Introduction to Bourbon Archaeology - 2020-09-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Evenings Upstairs - Forgotten Distilleries: An Introduction to Bourbon Archaeology - 2020-09-17 19:00:00

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Evenings Upstairs -  Forgotten Distilleries: An Introduction to Bourbon Archaeology

   Forgotten Distilleries: An Introduction to Bourbon Archaeology

Led by Nicolas Laracuente, Bourbon Archaeologist

September 17, 2020 7-8 pm.               

All programs are free & open to the public 

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Education & Learning, History
2704422510
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Evenings Upstairs - Forgotten Distilleries: An Introduction to Bourbon Archaeology - 2020-09-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Evenings Upstairs - Forgotten Distilleries: An Introduction to Bourbon Archaeology - 2020-09-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Evenings Upstairs - Forgotten Distilleries: An Introduction to Bourbon Archaeology - 2020-09-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Evenings Upstairs - Forgotten Distilleries: An Introduction to Bourbon Archaeology - 2020-09-17 19:00:00