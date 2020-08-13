Evenings Upstairs - The Beverly Hills Supper Club
The Beverly Hills Supper Club: The Untold Story Behind Kentucky's Worst Disaster
Led by author Robert Webster
Webster was recognized with a 2013 Kentucky History Award for his Beverly Hill Supper Club book, the culmination of six years of work. Webster brings new details, research, artifacts and photos.
Thursday August 13, 2020 7-8 pm.
