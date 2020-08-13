Evenings Upstairs - The Beverly Hills Supper Club

The Beverly Hills Supper Club: The Untold Story Behind Kentucky's Worst Disaster

Led by author Robert Webster

Webster was recognized with a 2013 Kentucky History Award for his Beverly Hill Supper Club book, the culmination of six years of work. Webster brings new details, research, artifacts and photos.

Thursday August 13, 2020 7-8 pm.

All programs are free & open to the public

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net