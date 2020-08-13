Evenings Upstairs - The Beverly Hills Supper Club

to Google Calendar - Evenings Upstairs - The Beverly Hills Supper Club - 2020-08-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Evenings Upstairs - The Beverly Hills Supper Club - 2020-08-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Evenings Upstairs - The Beverly Hills Supper Club - 2020-08-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Evenings Upstairs - The Beverly Hills Supper Club - 2020-08-13 19:00:00

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Evenings Upstairs -  The Beverly Hills Supper Club

 The Beverly Hills Supper Club: The Untold Story Behind Kentucky's Worst Disaster

Led by author Robert Webster

Webster was recognized with a 2013 Kentucky History Award for his Beverly Hill Supper Club book, the culmination of six years of work.  Webster brings new details, research, artifacts and photos.

Thursday August 13, 2020 7-8 pm.                     

All programs are free & open to the public 

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Education & Learning, History
2704422510
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Evenings Upstairs - The Beverly Hills Supper Club - 2020-08-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Evenings Upstairs - The Beverly Hills Supper Club - 2020-08-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Evenings Upstairs - The Beverly Hills Supper Club - 2020-08-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Evenings Upstairs - The Beverly Hills Supper Club - 2020-08-13 19:00:00