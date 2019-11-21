Evenings Upstairs - A History of Native Americans in Kentucky

Nov 21, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Presented by A. Gwynn Henderson, UK archaeologist and member of the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission.

In celebration of Kentucky Native American Heritage Month, Henderson will discuss the history of the diverse Native American peoples of Western Kentucky as told through objects, places, and documents.

