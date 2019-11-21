Evenings Upstairs - A History of Native Americans in Kentucky
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Evenings Upstairs - A History of Native Americans in Kentucky
Nov 21, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Presented by A. Gwynn Henderson, UK archaeologist and member of the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission.
In celebration of Kentucky Native American Heritage Month, Henderson will discuss the history of the diverse Native American peoples of Western Kentucky as told through objects, places, and documents.
For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net
Info
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Education & Learning, History