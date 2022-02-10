VIRTUAL -----Evenings Upstairs - Black History Month Event

Black History Month Event African American Lives and Landscapes on the Lower Tennessee River

VIRTUAL!

Virtual Evenings Upstairs Series Black History Month Event February 10, 2022 African American Lives and Landscapes on the Lower Tennessee Riverled by Christopher​ Thornock archaeologist and the Heritage Program Manager at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area

Thornock's presentation delves into the diverse histories of several African American communities, both slave and free, in Western Kentucky along the lower Tennessee River. Among the topics he will discussed are mixed-race farming families with both slave and free members, the substantial labor force of the region's Iron Industry both during and after slavery, the displacement of communities, and the biographies of individuals and their families living in Western Kentucky throughout the 1800s and into the 1960s.

This program will premiere on the Library Facebook page at 7pm on February 10To join this program, head to https://www.facebook.com/mclibdotnet/

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net