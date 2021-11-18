VIRTUAL -----Evenings Upstairs - Cave-in-Rock Pirates and Outlaws

Evenings Upstairs - Cave-in-Rock Pirates and Outlaws

VIRTUAL!

Cave - in - Rock Pirates and Outlaws

led by author Todd Carr

Thursday November 18, 2021

7-8PM

After the American Revolution, countless pioneers floated into the western frontier on the currents of the Ohio River. Inevitably, their journey brought them past Cave-in-Rock, where the region’s outlaws waited in perfect and perpetual ambush. For almost half a century, notorious rogues such as the Alstons, the Harpes, the Sturdivants, Samuel Mason, James Ford, John Crenshaw, Logan Belt and Duff the Counterfeiter all operated out of the cave’s dark interior.

The central feature of the Cave-in-Rock State Park is the pirate's cave. From this "cavern of crime" counterfeiters, horse thieves, and river pirates preyed on unsuspecting settlers traveling the Ohio River and Ford's Ferry Road throughout the 1800s. Local Historian, Todd Carr, will explore the folklore surrounding these outlaws of the 19th Century.

Todd Carr is a lifelong resident of Hardin County, Illinois, the backdrop of the folklore surrounding the Cave at Cave-in-Rock. Carr is a member of the Hardin County Historical and Genealogical Society and has worked to use the historical and scenic wonders of the region to promote tourism in southern Illinois. Carr is the author of the recent Cave-in-Rock Pirates and Outlaws from History Press.

All programs are free & open to the public

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88104460342?pwd=L0J6bXIxS0dCTUtYQi95OTdzUzZuUT09

Meeting ID: 881 0446 0342

Passcode: pirates

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net