Evenings Upstairs - History of Bookmobile Service in Kentucky

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

 In celebration of the anticipated Spring 2020 launch of our new bookmobile !

History of Bookmobile Service in Kentucky

Led by Wayne Onkst, Kentucky Writer & Retired State Librarian

April 23, 2020 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Co-sponsored the Kentucky Humanities  

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
2704422510
