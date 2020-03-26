Evenings Upstairs - Kennedy Comes to Kentucky

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Evenings Upstairs - Kennedy Comes to Kentucky

 Led by Dr. Sean McLaughlin, Special Collections & Exhibit Director Murray State University

March 26, 2020  7:00 -8:00 pm

Co-sponsored by the Kentucky Humanities       

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Education & Learning, History
